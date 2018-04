BRIEF-Swedbank divests shares in UC

April 24 (Reuters) - Swedbank AB:

* UC AB OWNERS CONTRIBUTING TO BUILDING NEW NORDIC CREDIT SERVICES PLAYER

* SWEDBANK SAYS LISTED FINNISH CREDIT INFORMATION COMPANY ASIAKASTIETO HAS COME TO AN AGREEMENT WITH ALL OWNERS OF UC AB TO ACQUIRE UC FOR A CONSIDERATION OF APPROXIMATELY SEK 3.5BN

* SWEDBANK SAYS OWNS 20 PER CENT OF SHARES IN UC WHICH TODAY IS TREATED AS AN ASSOCIATE COMPANY, AND WILL RECEIVE 1,765,669 SHARES IN ASIAKASTIETO, EQUIVALENT TO 7.4 PER CENT OF COMPANY

* SWEDBANK SAYS TO RECIEVE APPROXIMATELY SEK 200M IN CASH