BRIEF-Swedbank inks partnership with Kepler Cheuvreux, takes equity stake

June 19 (Reuters) - Swedbank AB

* Swedbank enters into strategic partnership in the equities area with Kepler Cheuvreux

* Says partnership has been designed to combine Swedbank’s banking, advisory skills and equity capital markets relationships with Kepler Cheuvreux’s research expertise and distribution reach

* Says commitment to partnership is reflected in Swedbank's investment in a 6 pct equity stake in Kepler Cheuvreux