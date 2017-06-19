FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Swedbank inks partnership with Kepler Cheuvreux, takes equity stake
June 19, 2017 / 5:40 AM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Swedbank inks partnership with Kepler Cheuvreux, takes equity stake

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 19 (Reuters) - Swedbank AB

* Swedbank enters into strategic partnership in the equities area with Kepler Cheuvreux

* Says partnership has been designed to combine Swedbank’s banking, advisory skills and equity capital markets relationships with Kepler Cheuvreux’s research expertise and distribution reach

* Says commitment to partnership is reflected in Swedbank’s investment in a 6 pct equity stake in Kepler Cheuvreux Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Simon Johnson)

