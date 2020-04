April 22 (Reuters) - Swedbank AB:

* SAYS BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF SWEDBANK AB HAS TODAY DECIDED THAT ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING SHALL BE HELD ON 28 MAY 2020

* SAYS BANK’S FINANCIAL POSITION IS STRONG BUT PROPOSES THAT A DECISION REGARDING DIVIDEND SHALL NOT BE MADE AT AGM, BUT INSTEAD WHEN CONSEQUENCES OF COVID-19 PANDEMIC ARE CLEARER

* SAYS DIVIDEND POLICY IS UNCHANGED Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Niklas Pollard)