* THE HOLDING OF SWEDBANK ROBUR NY TEKNIK, SWEDBANK ROBUR SMÅBOLAGSFOND NORDEN AND SWEDBANK ROBUR NORDENFOND (“ROBUR FUNDS”) IN THE COMPANY’S SHARES AND VOTES HAS RISEN COMBINED ABOVE 10 PERCENT ON 20 APRIL 2018

* TOTAL POSITIONS OF ROBUR FUNDS - 10.08 PCT OF COMPANY'S SHARES AND VOTES