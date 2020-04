BRIEF-Swedbank Updates On COVID-19 Impact

April 8 (Reuters) - Swedbank AB:

* AML-RELATED MEASURES AND COVID-19 EFFECTS LEAD TO INCREASED EXPENSES AND CREDIT IMPAIRMENTS

* SAYS ESTIMATES THAT TOTAL EXPENSES FOR FULL YEAR OF 2020 WILL AMOUNT TO AROUND SEK 21.5BN, EXCLUDING ADMINISTRATIVE PENALTY OF SEK 4BN IMPOSED BY SWEDISH FSA

* SAYS INCREASE OF SEK 1.5BN COMPARED TO PREVIOUS ESTIMATE IS MAINLY RESULT OF HIGHER SPENDING ON AML-RELATED INVESTIGATIONS, FURTHER STRENGTHENING OF WORK AGAINST MONEY LAUNDERING, AND INCREASED EFFORTS TO MITIGATE IMPACT OF COVID-19 CRISIS ON SOCIETY AND ON OUR CUSTOMERS

* SAYS WILL ALSO REPORT CREDIT IMPAIRMENTS AMOUNTING TO AROUND SEK 2.2BN DURING Q1 OF 2020, MAINLY RELATED TO COVID-19 CRISIS

* SAYS SWEDISH FINANCIAL SUPERVISION AUTHORITY IMPOSED ADMINISTRATIVE PENALTY OF SEK 4BN, CREDIT IMPAIRMENTS EQUIVALENT TO AROUND SEK 2.2BN TOGETHER WITH RISING EXPENSES ARE EXPECTED TO LEAD TO A NEGATIVE RESULT DURING Q1 OF 2020 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)