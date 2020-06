BRIEF-Swedencare AB Acquires Operations Of Stratford Pharmaceuticals

June 24 (Reuters) - Swedencare AB (publ):

* SWEDENCARE AB (PUBL) ACQUIRES THE OPERATIONS OF LEADING AMERICAN COMPANY IN ANIMAL HEALTH CARE PRODUCTS

* SWEDENCARE AB (PUBL) - PURCHASE PRICE AMOUNTS TO APPROXIMATELY SEK 159,3 MILLION

* SWEDENCARE AB (PUBL) - PURCHASE PRICE PAID THROUGH A CASH PAYMENT WHICH IS FINANCED BY OWN FUNDS AND RAISING OF AN ACQUISITION DEBT OF 50 MILLION SEK

* SWEDENCARE AB (PUBL) - SYNERGIES IN SALES AND MARKETING AS WELL AS LOGISTICS WITH SISTER COMPANY SWEDENCAREUSA INC. ARE EXPECTED TO BE ACHIEVED