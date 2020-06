June 24 (Reuters) - Swedencare AB (publ):

* SWEDENCARE AB (PUBL) ANNOUNCE NEW CEO AFTER STRATEGIC ACQUISITION

* SWEDENCARE AB (PUBL) - BOARD ASSIGNED HÅKAN LAGERBERG TO NEW CEO, FORMER CEO JENNY GRAFLIND WILL AT SAME TIME RETURN AS GROUP CFO

* SWEDENCARE AB (PUBL) - HÅKAN LAGERBERG ASSUMES HIS POSITION AS CEO TODAY, ON JUNE 24TH Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: