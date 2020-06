June 24 (Reuters) - Swedencare AB (publ):

* INTENDS TO CARRY OUT A DIRECTED NEW SHARE ISSUE AS PART OF THE FINANCING OF THE ACQUISITION OF THE BUSINESS CONDUCTED BY STRATFORD PHARMACEUTICALS, LLC

* INTENDS TO CARRY OUT A DIRECTED NEW SHARE ISSUE OF UP TO 1,500,000 NEW SHARES TO SWEDISH AND INTERNATIONAL INSTITUTIONAL INVESTORS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: