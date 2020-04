BRIEF-Swedencare Q1 EBITDA At SEK 10.4 Mln

April 21 (Reuters) - Swedencare AB (publ):

* SWEDENCARE AB (PUBL) INTERIM REPORT JANUARY 1- MARCH 31 2020

* Q1 NET REVENUE AMOUNTED TO 37 726 KSEK (30 551 KSEK), AN INCREASE OF 23%

* WE EXPECT THAT UNDERLYING DEMAND FOR OUR PRODUCTS WILL NOT DECREASE DUE TO COVID-19 PANDEMIC

* WE DO EXPECT SOME TIME DELAYS OF ORDERS FROM OUR DISTRIBUTORS

* IT IS IMPOSSIBLE TO GIVE ANY FORWARD-LOOKING ASSESSMENTS

* Q1 OPERATING PROFIT BEFORE DEPRECIATION (EBITDA) AMOUNTED TO 10 430 KSEK (10 816 KSEK),

