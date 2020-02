BRIEF-Swedencare - Q4 EBITDA Amounted To SEK 8.2 mln

Feb 13 (Reuters) - Swedencare AB (publ):

* YEAREND REPORT OCTOBER 1ST - DECEMBER 31ST 2019

* Q4 NET REVENUE AMOUNTED TO 34,084 KSEK (27,778 KSEK), AN INCREASE OF 23%

* Q4 EBITDA AMOUNTED TO 8,246 KSEK (7,684 KSEK), CORRESPONDING TO AN INCREASE OF 7% AND AN EBITDA MARGIN OF 24,2% (27.7%)

* RECORD ORDER FROM CHINA IN Q3 WAS FOLLOWED BY AN EVEN LARGER ORDER IN Q4, RESULTING IN THAT CHINA ACCOUNTED FOR AS MUCH AS 13% OF OUR TOTAL SALES IN QUARTER

* WE CONTINUE TO HAVE GOOD GROWTH IN US AND NORDIC COUNTRIES

* US INCREASED BY 26% IN QUARTER AND 47% FOR YEAR

* STRONG Q3 IN UK LED TO A SOMEWHAT WEAKER DEVELOPMENT DURING Q4 AND AN EXPECTED LARGE ORDER FROM KOREA WAS POSTPONED TO Q1 2020 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)