March 12 (Reuters) - Sectra AB:

* SWEDISH HEALTHCARE PROVIDER ORDERS SECTRA’S IMAGING IT SOLUTION FOR RADIOLOGY AS A CLOUD SERVICE

* TEN-YEAR CONTRACT WAS SIGNED IN FEBRUARY 2020, AND SOLUTION WILL HANDLE APPROXIMATELY 200,000 EXAMINATIONS PER YEAR

* NEW SERVICE WILL PROVIDE A UNIFIED IT SYSTEM FOR RADIOLOGY WHERE IMAGES AND INFORMATION WILL BE ACCESSIBLE ACROSS ENTIRE REGION