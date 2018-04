April 12 (Reuters) - Swedish Match AB:

* ADVOCATE GENERAL DOES NOT RECOMMEND THE EUROPEAN COURT OF JUSTICE TO FIND THE EU SNUS BAN INVALID

* SAYS WE ARE DISAPPOINTED WITH OPINION AND HOPE THAT COURT WILL COME TO A DIFFERENT CONCLUSION IN ITS FINAL RULING

* SAYS FINAL RULING IS EXPECTED TOWARDS END OF Q2 OR IN Q3 OF THIS YEAR Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom)