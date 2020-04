April 7 (Reuters) - Swedish Match AB:

* SWEDISH MATCH RESTARTS MANUFACTURING IN THE DOMINICAN REPUBLIC

* SAYS MANUFACTURING OPERATIONS HAVE RESUMED TODAY WITH ONE SHIFT AND RESUMPTION OF ANY ADDITIONAL SHIFTS IS DEPENDENT ON NATIONAL CURFEW BEING LIFTED OR ALTERED

* SAYS WHILE MANY ASPECTS OF COVID-19 SITUATION REMAIN FLUID, WE CURRENTLY DO NOT ANTICIPATE ANY MATERIAL IMPACT ON OUR ABILITY TO MEET ANTICIPATED DEMAND