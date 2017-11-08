FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Swedish Match says intends to sell its total shareholding in Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S
#Consumer Goods and Retail
November 8, 2017 / 6:14 PM / Updated an hour ago

BRIEF-Swedish Match says intends to sell its total shareholding in Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 8 (Reuters) - Swedish Match AB -

* Swedish Match announces intention to sell its total shareholding in Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S

* Unit Swedish Match treasury Switzerland retained Deutsche Bank to explore selling its total shareholding in Scandinavian Tobacco Group​

* ‍Price per share will be determined through an accelerated book building process to institutional investors​

* ‍Deutsche bank is acting as bookrunner in connection with placing​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ( Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com )

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
