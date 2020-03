March 23 (Reuters) - Swedish Match AB:

* SAID ON FRIDAY THAT IT TEMPORARILY SUSPENDS MANUFACTURING IN THE DOMINICAN REPUBLIC

* SUSPENSION WILL BE EFFECTIVE FROM MONDAY, MARCH 23RD

* NO EMPLOYEE OF SWEDISH MATCH IN DOMINICAN REPUBLIC HAS TESTED POSITIVE FOR COVID-19

* PLANTS ARE SCHEDULED TO RESUME OPERATIONS ON APRIL 6 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)