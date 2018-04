BRIEF-Swedol Requested Pareto Securities To Opine On Valuation Of Co's Shares In Connection To Offer By Nordstjernan

April 26 (Reuters) - Swedol AB (publ):

* PARETO SECURITIES REQUESTED BY INDEPENDENT COMMITTEE OF CO’S BOARD TO GIVE OPINION ON VALUATION OF CO’S SHARES IN CONNECTION TO OFFER BY NORDSTJERNAN

* PARETO HAS PREPARED THIS OPINION ON BASIS OF PUBLICLY AVAILABLE INFORMATION AND INFORMATION FROM COMPANY

* PARETO OF OPINION THAT TRANSACTION VALUATION DOES NOT REFLECT CURRENT UNDERLYING VALUE IN CO, THEREOF AN UNFAIR VALUATION OF SWEDOL

* OPINION DOES NOT REPRESENT A RECOMMENDATION TO COMMITTEE, SWEDOL OR ITS SHAREHOLDERS TO ACCEPT OR REJECT PROPOSED TRANSACTION