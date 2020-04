April 17 (Reuters) - Swee Hong Ltd:

* ONE OF ITS EMPLOYEE, A MAINTENANCE MECHANIC, HAS BEEN CONFIRMED TO HAVE COVID-19 INFECTION ON 12 APRIL 2020

* SUSPENDED NON- ESSENTIAL CONSTRUCTION ACTIVITIES AT ALL OF ITS CONSTRUCTION SITES IN SINGAPORE FOR DURATION OF CIRCUIT BREAKER MEASURES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: