BRIEF-Swiber Holdings says judicial managers are seeking extension of judicial management period

July 5 (Reuters) - Swiber Holdings Limited:

* Notifies that judicial managers of companies have filed applications

* Judicial managers are also seeking an extension of judicial management period to 21 march 2018

* Refers to orders of Singapore high court dated 6 october 2016 placing co and unit into judicial management

* Applications for extensions of time until 21 Oct 2017 to send to creditors a statement of proposals and summon a creditors' meeting