BRIEF-Swick Mining Services Elected To Maintain Interim Dividend & Undertake Buy-Back Program

* SWICK MINING SERVICES LTD - BOARD HAS ELECTED TO MAINTAIN INTERIM DIVIDEND AND ALSO UNDERTAKE BUY-BACK PROGRAM

* SWICK MINING SERVICES LTD - UNDER BUY-BACK PROGRAM, SWICK INTENDS TO PURCHASE AN AGGREGATE AMOUNT OF UP TO $1 MILLION WORTH OF SHARES

* SWICK MINING SERVICES LTD - FULLY FRANKED INTERIM DIVIDEND OF 0.3 CENTS PER SHARE WILL BE PAID ON 17 APRIL 2020

* SWICK MINING SERVICES LTD - DUE TO COVID-19 IMPLICATIONS WE HAVE A NET REDUCTION OF AROUND 6% OF RIGS PREVIOUSLY IN WORK