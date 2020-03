March 27 (Reuters) - Swift Media Ltd:

* SWIFT MEDIA LTD- TO IMPLEMENT 40% REDUCTION TO REMUNERATION FOR BOARD, MANAGEMENT AND STAFF

* SWIFT MEDIA LTD - IMPLEMENTING COST SAVING MEASURES IN RESPONSE TO COVID-19 OUTBREAK IMPACT

* SWIFT MEDIA - COST SAVING MEASURES EXPECTED TO GENERATE AROUND $8M OF TOTAL ANNUALISED SAVINGS FROM REDUNDANCIES

* SWIFT MEDIA LTD- TEMPORARY RESTRICTIONS TO SITE ACCESS WILL IMPACT REVENUES IN Q4 FY20