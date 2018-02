Feb 8 (Reuters) - Swiggy:

* ‍RAISES $100 MILLION IN SERIES F FUNDING FROM NASPERS AND MEITUAN-DIANPING​ Source text: [Swiggy, India’s leading food ordering and delivery platform, announced today that it has raised USD 100 million in Series F funding, its largest round yet. Led by Naspers, a global internet and entertainment group, and one of the world’s largest technology investors, the Series also includes new investor Meituan-Dianping, China’s largest service e-commerce platform.]