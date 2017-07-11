BRIEF-Swing Media Technology Group says it received statutory demands from two separate financiers

July 11 (Reuters) - Swing Media Technology Group Ltd

* Has received statutory demands from two separate financiers

* Statutory demands will have material adverse impact on financial position, financial performance, business and operations of group​

* Statutory demands indicate existence of material uncertainty which casts doubt on group and co's ability to continue as going concerns​

* Requested for conversion of its trading halt to a voluntary trading suspension