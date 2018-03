BRIEF-Swire Pacific Posts FY Profit Attributable HK$26,070​ MLN

March 15 (Reuters) - Swire Pacific Ltd:

* FY PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE HK$26,070​ MILLION VERSUS HK$9,644 MILLION

* FY REVENUE HK$‍80,289​ MILLION VERSUS HK$62,389 MILLION

* ‍DECLARED SECOND INTERIM DIVIDENDS OF HK$1.10 PER `A’ SHARE AND HK$0.22 PER `B’ SHARE​

* ‍OVERALL PROFITS OF TRADING & INDUSTRIAL DIVISION ARE EXPECTED TO INCREASE IN 2018​

* ‍BEVERAGES DIVISION EXPECTS SALES VOLUME IN ITS FRANCHISE TERRITORIES IN MAINLAND CHINA TO GROW IN 2018​

* ‍IN HONG KONG, MODEST GROWTH IN SALES VOLUME IS EXPECTED, BUT RAW MATERIAL COSTS ARE EXPECTED TO INCREASE IN 2018​

* ‍IN USA, BEVERAGES MARKET IS EXPECTED TO GROW MODERATELY IN 2018​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: