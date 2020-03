March 12 (Reuters) - Swire Pacific Ltd:

* FY PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE HK$9,007 MILLION VERSUS HK$23,629 MILLION

* DECLARED SECOND INTERIM DIVIDENDS OF HK$1.65 PER ‘A’ SHARE AND HK$0.33 PER ‘B’ SHARE

* FY REVENUE HK$85,652 MILLION VERSUS HK$84,606 MILLION

* BUSINESSES IN HONG KONG AND MAINLAND CHINA ARE BEING ADVERSELY AFFECTED BY COVID-19.

* EXPECT TO INCUR A RECURRING LOSS IN FIRST HALF OF 2020

* EFFECT ON CATHAY PACIFIC FROM COVID-19 IS PARTICULARLY SEVERE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: