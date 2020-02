Feb 17 (Reuters) - Swire Pacific Ltd:

* CATHAY PACIFIC ANNOUNCES SIGNIFICANT CAPACITY REDUCTIONS FOLLOWING COVID-19 VIRUS OUTBREAK

* RECURRING RESULTS OF SWIRE PACIFIC FOR H1 2020 LIKELY TO BE MATERIALLY WORSE THAN THOSE FOR FIRST HALF OF 2019

* SEES H1 RESULTS IMPACT DUE TO CATHAY PACIFIC CAPACITY REDUCTIONS, ADVERSE EFFECTS ON CO'S OTHER BUSINESSES FROM CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK