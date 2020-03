BRIEF-Swire Properties Declares A Second Interim Dividend Of Hk$0.59 Per Share

March 12 (Reuters) - Swire Properties Ltd:

* SWIRE PROPERTIES LTD- DECLARED A SECOND INTERIM DIVIDEND OF HK$0.59 PER SHARE

* SWIRE PROPERTIES LTD- FY REVENUE HK$14,222 MILLION VERSUS HK$14,719 MILLION

* SWIRE PROPERTIES LTD- FY REPORTED NET PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE HK$ 13,423 MILLION VERSUS HK$28,666 MILLION

* SWIRE PROPERTIES LTD - COVID-19 ADVERSELY AFFECTING OUR RETAIL INVESTMENT PROPERTIES AND HOTEL BUSINESS IN HONG KONG AND MAINLAND CHINA

* SWIRE PROPERTIES LTD - LOWER RENTAL INCOME EXPECTED FROM RETAIL PROPERTIES AND SERVICED APARTMENTS IN 2020

* SWIRE PROPERTIES LTD- LOWER RENTAL INCOME IS EXPECTED FROM RETAIL PROPERTIES AND SERVICED APARTMENTS IN 2020

* SWIRE PROPERTIES LTD - DEMAND FROM DOMESTIC & INTERNATIONAL COS FOR OFFICE SPACE IN SHANGHAI EXPECTED TO BE WEAK IN 2020 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: