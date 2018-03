BRIEF-Swire Properties Posts FY Reported Net Profit Attributable Of HK$‍33,957​ Million

March 15 (Reuters) - Swire Properties Ltd:

* FY REPORTED NET PROFIT HK$‍33,957​ MILLION VERSUS HK$15,050 MILLION

* FY REVENUE HK$18,558 MILLION VERSUS HK$16,792 MILLION

* ‍DECLARED A SECOND INTERIM DIVIDEND OF HK$0.52 PER SHARE​

* “RETAIL SALES ARE EXPECTED TO GROW SATISFACTORILY IN BEIJING IN 2018”

* “IN CENTRAL DISTRICT OF HONG KONG, HIGH OCCUPANCY AND LIMITED SUPPLY WILL CONTINUE TO UNDERPIN OFFICE RENTS IN 2018”

* ‍WITH INCREASED SUPPLY, OFFICE RENTS IN BEIJING ARE EXPECTED TO COME UNDER PRESSURE IN 2018​