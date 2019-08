Aug 23 (Reuters) - Cantonal Bank of Zurich:

* SAYS POSTS H1 PROFIT OF 418 MILLION SFR

* SAYS PROFIT FELL AROUND 5% AMID LOWER INTEREST RATES AND GEOPOLITICAL UNCERTAINTIES

* SAYS INTEREST RATE DEVELOPMENTS, GEOPOLITICAL ISSUES AND A SLOWING WORLD ECONOMY WILL BE A CHALLENGE IN H2 Further company coverage: (Reporting by John Miller)