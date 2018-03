BRIEF-Swiss banks face house price correction risk but can weather downturn-Moody's

March 15 (Reuters) - Swiss banks:

* MOODY’S - GIVEN STRICT REGULATION, STRONG POSITION OF SWISS HOUSEHOLDS AND RECENT SLOW-DOWN IN HOUSE PRICE GROWTH, SWISS BANKS BETTER OFF THAN PEERS IN AUSTRALIA, CANADA, AND SWEDEN TO WITHSTAND ADVERSE SCENARIOS IN REAL ESTATE MARKET

* MOODY’S - TWELVE YEARS OF RISING HOUSE PRICES, TOGETHER WITH VERY HIGH HOUSEHOLD INDEBTEDNESS, HAVE INCREASED RISKS FOR SWISS BANKS

* MOODY’S - SOME 64% OF SWISS BANKS’ DOMESTIC LENDING IS LINKED TO RESIDENTIAL REAL ESTATE, ACCORDING TO THE SWISS NATIONAL BANK, AND HOUSEHOLD DEBT STANDS AT 213% OF DISPOSABLE INCOME, ONE OF THE HIGHEST LEVELS GLOBALLY

* MOODY'S - THIS PUTS SWISS BANKS AT RISK OF LOSSES IN AN EXTREMELY ADVERSE SCENARIO, THOUGH MOODY'S BASE CASE EXPECTATION REMAINS A SOFT LANDING