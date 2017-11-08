FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Swiss cut fees for 5G frequencies, to allot more bands
November 8, 2017 / 9:13 AM / in 2 hours

BRIEF-Swiss cut fees for 5G frequencies, to allot more bands

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 8 (Reuters) -

Swiss government says licence fees for mobile radio frequencies which will be used for future mobile radio technology (5g) are being reduced

* Swiss government says licence fees for mobile radio frequencies in the 3 ghz range are being set at a level which is customary internationally

* Swiss government says federal communications commission is preparing the allocation of frequencies, amended ordinance will enter into force on 1 january 2018

* Swiss government says new frequency bands are to be allocated to the mobile communications sector to enable the launch of “5G” technology in switzerland

* Swiss government says use of the 694-790 mhz range of frequencies, originally reserved for broadcasting, will henceforth be designated for broadband mobile radio applications

* Swiss government says strategic measures are being taken to enable future use of mobile radio frequencies in additional frequency bands

* Swiss government says new frequencies will be allocated in the coming year by swiss federal communications commission Source texts for Eikon:

here

here

Reporting By Zurich newsroom

