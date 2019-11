Nov 27 (Reuters) - Swiss financial watchdog Finma:

* IMPLEMENTING SMALL BANKS REGIME AT CIRCULAR LEVEL AS OF 1 JANUARY 2020

* SMALL, PARTICULARLY LIQUID AND WELL CAPITALISED BANKS ARE TO BE EXEMPTED FROM CERTAIN REGULATORY REQUIREMENTS

* ADJUSTING EIGHT FINMA CIRCULARS FOR THIS PURPOSE Source text: bit.ly/2OpZtrC (Berlin Speed Desk)