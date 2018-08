Aug 29 (Reuters) - SWISS FINANCE & PROPERTY INVESTMENT AG :

* H1 NET INCOME EXCLUDING REVALUATION EFFECTS UP BY CHF 1.1 MILLION FROM PREVIOUS YEAR TO CHF 5.3 MILLION

* INCLUDING REVALUATION EFFECTS, H1 NET INCOME AMOUNTED TO CHF 7.5 MILLION