March 11 (Reuters) - Swiss Finance & Property Investment AG:

* FY NET PROFIT EXCLUDING REVALUATIONS CHF 12.4 MILLION (-3.6%)

* FY NET PROFIT INCLUDING REVALUATIONS CHF 18.5 MILLION (+38.4%)

* UNCHANGED CASH DIVIDEND OF CHF 3.60 PER ORDINARY SHARE

* OUTLOOK 2020: FOCUS OF ACQUISITIONS IS STILL ON THE DYNAMIC ECONOMIC AREAS OF ZURICH AND BASEL

* OUTLOOK 2020: DUE TO THE CURRENT UNCERTAINTIES, THE FOCUS REMAINS ON LETTING

* GOAL IS TO KEEP THE VACANCY RATE BELOW 3% FOR 2020