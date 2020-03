BRIEF-Swiss group SIX sticks to offer for BME, financing still in place

March 17 (Reuters) -

* SIX SWISS EXCHANGE SAYS STILL PLANS TO GO LIVE WITH SDX DIGITAL EXCHANGE THIS YEAR, SOME UNCERTAINTY OVER BANKS’ PARTICIPATION GIVEN CORONAVIRUS SPREAD

* HEAD OF SWISS GROUP SIX SAYS CLOSING MARKET TEMPORARILY OR FOR A FEW DAYS IS NOT THE PROPER STEP FOR US

* SWISS GROUP SIX SAYS BRIDGE FINANCING STILL IN PLACE FOR TAKEOVER OF SPANISH BOURSE GROUP BME

* SWISS GROUP SIX SAYS HAD SIGNIFICANTLY MORE TRADING VOLUME THAN USUAL LAST WEEK

* HEAD OF SWISS GROUP SIX SAYS UNAWARE IF EURONEXT INTERESTED IN BME, SEES NO REASON TO CHANGE OFFER TERMS

* HEAD OF SWISS GROUP SIX SAYS SEEING INCREASED USE OF ELECTRONIC PAYMENTS AMID CORONAVIRUS SPREAD, FEWER CASH PAYMENTS Further company coverage: (Reporting By Oliver Hirt and Michael Shields)