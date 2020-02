BRIEF-Swiss health authorities confirm first Coronavirus case in Ticino

Feb 25 (Reuters) -

* SWISS HEALTH AUTHORITIES SAY NO BIGGER THREAT FROM CORONAVIRUS AT CURRENT STAGE

* SWISS HEALTH AUTHORITIES SAY CONTACT PERSONS OF FIRST CORONAVIRUS PATIENT WILL NOW BE CHECKED, ISOLATED IF TESTED POSITIVE

* SWISS HEALTH AUTHORITIES SAY FIRST PATIENT OBVIOUSLY INFECTED IN ITALY

* SWISS HEALTH AUTHORITIES SAY DON’T KNOW AT WHICH EVENT THE PATIENT WAS INFECTED WITH THE VIRUS

* SWISS HEALTH AUTHORITIES SAY NO PLANS AT THIS STAGE TO TAKE ADDITIONAL MEASURES IN TICINO, SUCH AS CLOSING SCHOOLS

* SWISS HEALTH AUTHORITIES SAY OUTSTANDING RESULTS OF ABOUT 70 CORONAVIRUS TESTS EXPECTED WITHIN THE NEXT HOURS

* SWISS HEALTH AUTHORITIES SAY WILL CONSIDER FURTHER MEASURES IF WE THINK UNCONTROLLED TRANSMISSIONS OF VIRUS OCCUR (Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz)