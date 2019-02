BRIEF-Swiss Life 2018 Net Profit Up 7 Pct To 1.080 Bln Sfr

Feb 26 (Reuters) - Swiss Life Holding AG:

* IN 2018, SWISS LIFE INCREASES NET PROFIT BY 7% TO CHF 1080 MILLION

* FY FEE INCOME INCREASED BY 6% IN LOCAL CURRENCY TO CHF 1615 MILLION

* FY FEE INCOME INCREASED BY 6% IN LOCAL CURRENCY TO CHF 1615 MILLION

* PROPOSES TO ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING AN INCREASE IN DIVIDEND FROM CHF 13.50 TO CHF 16.50

* INCREASED FY DIRECT INVESTMENT INCOME TO CHF 4.4 BILLION (PREVIOUS YEAR: CHF 4.3 BILLION) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Berlin Speed Desk)