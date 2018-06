BRIEF-Swiss Life buys German real estate investment manager Beos

June 25 (Reuters) - Swiss Life Holding AG:

* SAYS ACQUIRES BEOS, GERMANY’S LEADING CORPORATE REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT MANAGER

* SAYS IS EXPANDING ITS POSITION IN GERMAN REAL ESTATE MARKET AND STRENGTHENING ACCESS TO INSTITUTIONAL CLIENTS THROUGH ITS PURCHASE OF BEOS

* SAYS COMPANY GENERATED REVENUES IN REGION OF EUR 30 MILLION

* SAYS PARTIES HAVE AGREED NOT TO DISCLOSE SALE PRICE

* SAYS SUBJECT TO APPROVAL BY COMPETITION AUTHORITY, TRANSACTION WILL BE COMPLETED IN Q3 OF 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Michael Shields)