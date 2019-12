Dec 6 (Reuters) - Swiss Life Holding AG:

* SWISS LIFE COMPLETES SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAMME

* SINCE 4 DECEMBER 2018, SWISS LIFE HOLDING LTD HAS REPURCHASED 2'208'715 OF ITS OWN SHARES AT AN AVERAGE PURCHASE PRICE OF CHF 452.75 PER SHARE, AND THEREBY ACHIEVED TARGETED SIZE OF CHF 1 BILLION Source text for Eikon: [tinyurl.com/ro4fs3h] Further company coverage: (Berlin Speed Desk)