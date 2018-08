Aug 14 (Reuters) - Swiss Life Holding AG:

* SWISS LIFE SAYS INCREASES FEE INCOME IN THE FIRST HALF OF 2018

* SWISS LIFE SAYS H1 NET PROFIT UP BY 7% TO CHF 561 MILLION

* SWISS LIFE SAYS POSTED A 4% INCREASE IN PREMIUMS IN LOCAL CURRENCY TO CHF 10.7 BILLION

* SWISS LIFE SAYS H1 FEE INCOME ROSE BY 10% IN LOCAL CURRENCY TO CHF 798 MILLION

* SWISS LIFE SAYS MATTHIAS AELLIG WILL BE THE NEW CFO OF THE SWISS LIFE GROUP AS OF 1 MARCH 2019 Further company coverage: (Reporting By Zurich newsroom)