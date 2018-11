Nov 29 (Reuters) - SWISS LIFE HOLDING AG:

* FOR CURRENT “SWISS LIFE 2018” PROGRAMME IS CONFIDENT THAT IT WILL REACH OR EXCEED ALL OF ITS TARGETS

* LIFE AIMS TO INCREASE ITS FEE RESULT SIGNIFICANTLY BY END OF 2021 TO CHF 600 TO 650 MILLION

* IN AREA OF RISK RESULT, SWISS LIFE STRIVES TO GENERATE CHF 400 TO 450 MILLION BY END OF 2021 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)