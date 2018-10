Oct 26 (Reuters) - Swiss Life Holding AG:

* SWISS LIFE NOMINATES THOMAS BUESS FOR ELECTION TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS

* THOMAS BUESS, CURRENTLY CFO OF SWISS LIFE GROUP, WILL BE PROPOSED TO SHAREHOLDERS FOR ELECTION TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS AT NEXT ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING, IN APRIL 2019

* THOMAS BUESS WILL HAND OVER HIS EXECUTIVE FUNCTION IN CORPORATE EXECUTIVE BOARD TO MATTHIAS AELLIG, CURRENTLY GROUP CHIEF RISK OFFICER Further company coverage: (Berlin Speed Desk)