June 12 (Reuters) - Swiss Life REF (CH):

* SWISS LIFE REF (CH) EUROPEAN PROPERTIES: IMMINENT CAPITAL INCREASE

* SWISS LIFE REF (CH) EUROPEAN PROPERTIES - REAL ESTATE FUND IS PLANNING A CAPITAL INCREASE OF EUR 70 MILLION MAXIMUM WITH A SUBSCRIPTION PERIOD FROM 29 JUNE TO 17 JULY 2020

* SWISS LIFE REF - ISSUE PRICE HAS BEEN SET AT EUR 105.00 Further company coverage: (Berlin Speed Desk)