BRIEF-Swiss Life REF Says High Quality Real Estate Is Less Exposed To Covid-19 Developments

May 27 (Reuters) - Swiss Life:

* SWISS LIFE - SWISS LIFE ASSET MANAGERS : SWISS LIFE REF (CH) SWISS PROPERTIES: SOLID HALF-YEAR RESULT WITH HIGH OCCUPANCY RATE

* ON HALF-YEAR CLOSING AT END-MARCH 2020, FUND OWNED 88 PROPERTIES WITH A MARKET VALUE OF AROUND CHF 1270 MILLION

* SLOWDOWN IN REAL ECONOMY DUE TO COVID-19 IS ALSO LEAVING ITS MARK ON DOMESTIC REAL ESTATE MARKET

* HOWEVER, CORE PROPERTIES IN GOOD LOCATIONS WITH STABLE CASH FLOWS ARE LESS EXPOSED TO CURRENT DEVELOPMENTS