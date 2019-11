Nov 27 (Reuters) - SWISS LIFE REF (CH) SWISS PROPERTIES :

* SWISS LIFE ASSET MANAGEMENT AG: SWISS LIFE REF (CH) SWISS PROPERTIES: CLOSE OF THE 2018/19 FINANCIAL YEAR

* EXISTING DISTRIBUTION OF CHF 2.60 PER UNIT IS CONFIRMED