BRIEF-Swiss Life Reports Net Profit Of 1.2 Bln Sfr In 2019

Feb 28 (Reuters) - Swiss Life Holding AG:

* SWISS LIFE - SWISS LIFE INCREASES ITS FEE RESULT IN 2019 BY 15% AND REPORTS A NET PROFIT OF CHF 1.2 BILLION

* SWISS LIFE - ADJUSTED PROFIT FROM OPERATIONS INCREASED BY 10% OVER THE PREVIOUS YEAR TO CHF 1.69 BILLION IN 2019

* SWISS LIFE - NET PROFIT ROSE 12% TO CHF 1.20 BILLION

* SWISS LIFE - FEE INCOME OF CHF 1.82 BILLION – A RISE OF 16% IN LOCAL CURRENCY

* SWISS LIFE - FEE RESULT OF CHF 553 MILLION WAS 15% UP ON THE PREVIOUS YEAR

* SWISS LIFE - SWISS LIFE ASSET MANAGERS POSTED NET NEW ASSETS OF CHF 8.92 BILLION IN ITS THIRD-PARTY BUSINESS

* SWISS LIFE - THIRD-PARTY ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT AMOUNTED TO CHF 83.0 BILLION (+17%) AS OF 31 DECEMBER 2019

* SWISS LIFE - VALUE OF NEW BUSINESS INCREASED FROM CHF 386 MILLION TO CHF 561 MILLION (+45%)

* SWISS LIFE - NEW BUSINESS MARGIN STOOD AT 1.9% (PREVIOUS YEAR: 2.6%)

* SWISS LIFE - ACHIEVED AN ADJUSTED RETURN ON EQUITY OF 10.8% (PREVIOUS YEAR: 9.6%)

* SWISS LIFE - PROPOSES TO THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING A DIVIDEND OF CHF 20.00 (PREVIOUS YEAR: CHF 16.50)

* SWISS LIFE - WILL IMPLEMENT A NEW SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAMME OF CHF 400 MILLION FROM MARCH 2020 TO MAY 2021

* SWISS LIFE - WE EXPECT PREMIUMS TO DECLINE IN THE CURRENT YEAR