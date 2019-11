BRIEF-Swiss Life Says 9M Premiums Rise 25% To CHF 18.0 Bln

Nov 6 (Reuters) - Swiss Life Holding AG:

* SWISS LIFE ACHIEVES HIGHER FEE INCOME IN ALL UNITS IN THE FIRST THREE QUARTERS OF 2019

* THE SWISS LIFE GROUP GENERATED FEE INCOME OF CHF 1.3 BILLION IN THE FIRST NINE MONTHS OF 2019. THAT CORRESPONDS TO 17% GROWTH IN LOCAL CURRENCY COMPARED TO THE PRIOR-YEAR PERIOD

* PREMIUMS CAME TO CHF 18.0 BILLION, A RISE OF 25% IN LOCAL CURRENCY OVER THE PREVIOUS YEAR. INSURANCE RESERVES FOR THE BENEFIT OF THE COMPANY’S POLICYHOLDERS ROSE BY 6%

* SWISS LIFE ASSET MANAGERS GAINED NET NEW ASSETS OF CHF 6.5 BILLION FROM THIRD-PARTY ASSET MANAGEMENT, WHEREBY THIRD-PARTY ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT CAME TO CHF 79.8 BILLION

* SWISS LIFE ACHIEVED STABLE DIRECT INVESTMENT INCOME OF CHF 3.3 BILLION