BRIEF-Swiss Life says confident it will achieve or beat 2018 goals

May 8 (Reuters) - Swiss Life Holding AG:

* SWISS LIFE SAYS INCREASES FEE INCOME BY 9% IN THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018

* SWISS LIFE SAYS GROUP GENERATED FEE INCOME OF CHF 395 MILLION IN THE FIRST THREE MONTHS OF 2018

* SWISS LIFE SAYS GROUP-WIDE PREMIUMS CAME TO CHF 7.0 BILLION

* SWISS LIFE SAYS INSURANCE RESERVES FOR THE BENEFIT OF THE COMPANY’S POLICYHOLDERS ROSE BY 1% IN LOCAL CURRENCY

* SWISS LIFE SAYS ACQUIRED NET NEW ASSETS OF CHF 2.4 BILLION IN ITS THIRD-PARTY ASSET MANAGEMENT IN THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018

* SWISS LIFE SAYS ACHIEVED DIRECT INVESTMENT INCOME OF CHF 1043 MILLION COMPARED TO CHF 1037 MILLION IN Q1 2017

* SWISS LIFE SAYS HAD AN SST RATIO OF 170% AS OF 1 JANUARY 2018

* SWISS LIFE SAYS CONFIDENT THAT WILL ACHIEVE OR EXCEED ALL GOALS AS SET OUT IN THE 'SWISS LIFE 2018' GROUP-WIDE PROGRAMME