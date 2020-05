BRIEF-Swiss Life Says Number Of Full Insurance Contracts Rose 6.2% In 2019

May 26 (Reuters) - Swiss Life Holding:

* SWISS LIFE GROWS ITS GROUP LIFE BUSINESS AND STRENGTHENS ITS BALANCE SHEET AGAIN

* SWISS LIFE NUMBER OF FULL INSURANCE CONTRACTS INCREASED BY 6.2% OVER THE PREVIOUS YEAR TO 46 983

* SWISS LIFE CREATION OF ADDITIONAL RESERVES TOTALLING CHF 254 MILLION AGAIN STRENGTHENED THE BALANCE SHEET

* SWISS LIFE SWISS LIFE THUS GUARANTEES THE LONG-TERM FINANCING OF ITS VALUE PROPOSITIONS TO POLICYHOLDERS

* SWISS LIFE ‍SWISS LIFE INCREASED ITS KEY PERIODIC PREMIUMS IN GROUP INSURANCE TO CHF 3661 MILLION IN PREVIOUS YEAR (2018: CHF 3323 MILLION)

* SWISS LIFE ‍TOTAL PREMIUMS ROSE FROM CHF 7797 MILLION TO CHF 11 540 MILLION​

* MARKET ENVIRONMENT REMAINS CHALLENGING​ Further company coverage: (Berlin Speed Desk)