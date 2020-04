April 8 (Reuters) - Swiss Life Holding AG:

* SWISS LIFE SUPPORTS VERY SMALL ENTERPRISES AND SELF-EMPLOYED ALSO WITH RENT REDUCTIONS

* IN ADDITION TO DEFERRING RENTAL PAYMENTS, VERY SMALL ENTERPRISES AND SELF-EMPLOYED WHO ARE PARTICULARLY AFFECTED BY FEDERAL COUNCIL’S MEASURES TO OVERCOME CORONA CRISIS, WILL BE GRANTED RENT REDUCTIONS ON AN INDIVIDUAL BASIS Further company coverage: (Berlin Speed Desk)