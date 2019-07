July 26 (Reuters) -

* SWISS NATIONAL BANK SAYS SNB AND 21 FURTHER CENTRAL BANKS WILL NOT RENEW CENTRAL BANK GOLD AGREEMENT

* SWISS NATIONAL BANK SAYS AGREEMENT TO REGULATE GOLD SALES EXPIRES ON SEPTEMBER 26

* SWISS NATIONAL BANK SAYS SIGNATORIES CONFIRM GOLD REMAINS AN IMPORTANT ELEMENT OF GLOBAL MONETARY RESERVES AND NONE OF THEM CURRENTLY HAVE PLANS TO SELL SIGNIFICANT AMOUNTS OF GOLD Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [ ] (Reporting by John Revill)